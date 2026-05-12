A B-roll highlights static aircraft displays during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007091
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-PM645-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111707502
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 static display timelapse, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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