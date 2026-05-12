U.S. Air Force parachute test team conducts military free fall during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007090" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-roll package of six members of the U.S. Air Force Parachute Test Team assigned to the 412th Operations Support Squadron conduct military free fall from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The jump served as the official opening for the Friendship Festival. Parachute Test Team, based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is a specialized military unit responsible for testing experimental parachutes, airdrop systems, and aircrew flight equipment. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)