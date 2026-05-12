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    U.S. Air Force parachute test team conducts military free fall during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A B-roll package of six members of the U.S. Air Force Parachute Test Team assigned to the 412th Operations Support Squadron conduct military free fall from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The jump served as the official opening for the Friendship Festival. Parachute Test Team, based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is a specialized military unit responsible for testing experimental parachutes, airdrop systems, and aircrew flight equipment. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007090
    VIRIN: 260516-F-PM645-1002
    Filename: DOD_111707499
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Air Force parachute test team conducts military free fall during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C-130J Super Hercules
    Military Free Fall
    Yokota Air Base
    Friendship Festival 2026
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026

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