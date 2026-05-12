This B-roll footage documents the first day of the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The friendship festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007087
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-LX373-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111707496
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 B-Roll, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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