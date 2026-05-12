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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 B-Roll

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    This B-roll footage documents the first day of the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The friendship festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 08:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007087
    VIRIN: 260516-F-LX373-2001
    Filename: DOD_111707496
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 B-Roll, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Japan
    Friendship, Japan, Partnership, Allies, JASDF, Festival, FF26, America250, Freedom250

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