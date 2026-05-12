B-roll footage captures Yokota Air Base kicking off day one of the Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, the Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 04:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007076
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-BT644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111707416
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day One, by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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