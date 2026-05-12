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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day One

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage captures the first day of the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Friendship Festival 2026 celebrates not only the U.S.-Japan alliance, but also 250 years of the United States. From vendor performances, to static displays and even aerial demonstrations, FF26 served as a bridge between the U.S. 250th milestone and the local Japanese community, showcasing how the U.S. military's modern mission remains a continuation of the revolutionary spirit that defined America's founding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007075
    VIRIN: 260516-F-TU760-2001
    Filename: DOD_111707415
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day One, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Friendship, Japan, Partnership, Allies, JASDF, Festival, FF26, America250, Freedom250

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