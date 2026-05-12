B-roll footage captures the first day of the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Friendship Festival 2026 celebrates not only the U.S.-Japan alliance, but also 250 years of the United States. From vendor performances, to static displays and even aerial demonstrations, FF26 served as a bridge between the U.S. 250th milestone and the local Japanese community, showcasing how the U.S. military's modern mission remains a continuation of the revolutionary spirit that defined America's founding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007075
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-TU760-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111707415
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day One, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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