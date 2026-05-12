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    Friendship Festival 2026 C-130 Demonstration B-Roll

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performs a capability demonstration with parachute test team members during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with U.S. and Japanese Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 06:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007074
    VIRIN: 260516-F-BG120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111707371
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

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    This work, Friendship Festival 2026 C-130 Demonstration B-Roll, by TSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Friendship
    Allies
    Japan
    America250
    Freedom250
    FF26

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