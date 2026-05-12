A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron performs a capability demonstration with parachute test team members during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with U.S. and Japanese Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007074
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-BG120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111707371
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Friendship Festival 2026 C-130 Demonstration B-Roll, by TSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.