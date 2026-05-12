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    Hurricane Preparedness Motion Graphic

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    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Hurricane preparedness resources are displayed in a motion graphic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The motion graphic was created to provide emergency readiness resources and encourage JBLE personnel to prepare for hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 14:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007035
    VIRIN: 260512-F-JG177-1002
    Filename: DOD_111706128
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Hurricane Preparedness Motion Graphic, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hurricane Preparedness
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

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