Hurricane preparedness resources are displayed in a motion graphic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The motion graphic was created to provide emergency readiness resources and encourage JBLE personnel to prepare for hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 14:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007034
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-JG177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111706114
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Preparation Motion Graphic, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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