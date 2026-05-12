Air Force and Space Force Unite to Honor a Visionary Leader

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007026" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On May 21, 2025, Arlington National Cemetery witnessed a historic moment as both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force rendered honors for Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Mark Allen Baird, a key architect of the Space Force and a beloved leader. With heartfelt tributes, emotional memories and the first-ever Space Force honor guard participation at Arlington, this farewell reflects a life of vision, service and deep humanity.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)