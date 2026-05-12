On May 21, 2025, Arlington National Cemetery witnessed a historic moment as both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force rendered honors for Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Mark Allen Baird, a key architect of the Space Force and a beloved leader. With heartfelt tributes, emotional memories and the first-ever Space Force honor guard participation at Arlington, this farewell reflects a life of vision, service and deep humanity.
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007026
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-ET384-9846
|Filename:
|DOD_111706020
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force and Space Force Unite to Honor a Visionary Leader, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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