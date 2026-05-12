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    Air Force and Space Force Unite to Honor a Visionary Leader

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    On May 21, 2025, Arlington National Cemetery witnessed a historic moment as both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force rendered honors for Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Mark Allen Baird, a key architect of the Space Force and a beloved leader. With heartfelt tributes, emotional memories and the first-ever Space Force honor guard participation at Arlington, this farewell reflects a life of vision, service and deep humanity.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007026
    VIRIN: 250521-A-ET384-9846
    Filename: DOD_111706020
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Air Force and Space Force Unite to Honor a Visionary Leader, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC
    Space Force
    Funeral

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