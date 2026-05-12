Champions in military medicine were honored by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation with their 2026 Heroes of Military Medicine awards. These individuals demonstrate commitment to innovation and heroism in military health.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007023
|VIRIN:
|260515-O-VT281-1993
|Filename:
|DOD_111705988
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Heroes of Military Medicine for 2026, by Ken Cornwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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