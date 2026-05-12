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    Meet Heroes of Military Medicine for 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Ken Cornwell 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Champions in military medicine were honored by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation with their 2026 Heroes of Military Medicine awards. These individuals demonstrate commitment to innovation and heroism in military health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007023
    VIRIN: 260515-O-VT281-1993
    Filename: DOD_111705988
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Military Medicine
    Henry M. Jackson Foundation
    Heroes of Military Medicine

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