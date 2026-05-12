A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army 1st Lt. Kendrick L. Key Jr., of Richmond, Va. and Army Spc. Mariyah S. Collington of Tavares, Fla., May 14, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006989
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-YU668-4502
|Filename:
|DOD_111705593
|Length:
|00:09:42
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 1st Lt. Kendrick L. Key Jr., Army Spc. Mariyah S. Collington honored in dignified transfer May 14, 2026, by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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