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    Army 1st Lt. Kendrick L. Key Jr., Army Spc. Mariyah S. Collington honored in dignified transfer May 14, 2026

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    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army 1st Lt. Kendrick L. Key Jr., of Richmond, Va. and Army Spc. Mariyah S. Collington of Tavares, Fla., May 14, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006989
    VIRIN: 260514-F-YU668-4502
    Filename: DOD_111705593
    Length: 00:09:42
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army 1st Lt. Kendrick L. Key Jr., Army Spc. Mariyah S. Collington honored in dignified transfer May 14, 2026, by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

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