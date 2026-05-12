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    Yokota Police Week: 2026

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll package of Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11-15, 2026. The annual observance recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals who serve and protect their communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 01:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006971
    VIRIN: 260515-F-LX373-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705183
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Police Week: 2026, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Readiness
    Yokota Air Bas
    374th Security Force Squadron
    Partnership
    Police Week 2026

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