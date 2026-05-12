B-roll package of Police Week at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11-15, 2026. The annual observance recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals who serve and protect their communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 01:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006971
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-LX373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705183
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Police Week: 2026, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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