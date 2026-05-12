Second episode of three-part series, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Inspection of Completed Works Program (ICW) Program ensures non-federal sponsors maintain federally built infrastructure—such as flood damage reduction projects—according to operation and maintenance manuals. USACE staff conduct annual inspections, identify maintenance deficiencies and operational issues, and work directly with partners to recommend corrective actions.
The Charleston District’s Inspection of Completed Works Program provides rigorous annual oversight of flood risk systems across the state.
From coastal renourishment to inland infrastructure, we ensure these projects are mission-ready. This inspection features the Pompion Chapel.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 14:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1006885
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-GV764-8675
|Filename:
|DOD_111703682
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Inspection of Completed Works Program - Pompion Hill Chapel, Episode 2 of 3, by Paco Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.