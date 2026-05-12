USACE Inspection of Completed Works Program - Pompion Hill Chapel, Episode 2 of 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Second episode of three-part series, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Inspection of Completed Works Program (ICW) Program ensures non-federal sponsors maintain federally built infrastructure—such as flood damage reduction projects—according to operation and maintenance manuals. USACE staff conduct annual inspections, identify maintenance deficiencies and operational issues, and work directly with partners to recommend corrective actions.



The Charleston District’s Inspection of Completed Works Program provides rigorous annual oversight of flood risk systems across the state.



From coastal renourishment to inland infrastructure, we ensure these projects are mission-ready. This inspection features the Pompion Chapel.