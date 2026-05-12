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    USACE Inspection of Completed Works Program - Pompion Hill Chapel, Episode 2 of 3

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    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Video by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Second episode of three-part series, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Inspection of Completed Works Program (ICW) Program ensures non-federal sponsors maintain federally built infrastructure—such as flood damage reduction projects—according to operation and maintenance manuals. USACE staff conduct annual inspections, identify maintenance deficiencies and operational issues, and work directly with partners to recommend corrective actions.

    The Charleston District’s Inspection of Completed Works Program provides rigorous annual oversight of flood risk systems across the state.

    From coastal renourishment to inland infrastructure, we ensure these projects are mission-ready. This inspection features the Pompion Chapel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 14:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006885
    VIRIN: 260407-A-GV764-8675
    Filename: DOD_111703682
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    Charleston District
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Inspection of Completed Works
    Pompion Hill Chapel

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