USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors and Family Reunion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006758" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, USS Cleveland (LCS 31), reunited with their families in Cleveland, May 13, 2026, ahead of the commissioning ceremony scheduled for May 16, 2026. The Cleveland Browns mascot attended the reunion to greet the families and Sailors. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second-largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)