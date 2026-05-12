260513-N-FS061-5001
CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, USS Cleveland (LCS 31), reunited with their families in Cleveland, May 13, 2026, ahead of the commissioning ceremony scheduled for May 16, 2026. The Cleveland Browns mascot attended the reunion to greet the families and Sailors. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second-largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006758
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-FS061-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701763
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors and Family Reunion, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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