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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors and Family Reunion

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    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260513-N-FS061-5001
    CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, USS Cleveland (LCS 31), reunited with their families in Cleveland, May 13, 2026, ahead of the commissioning ceremony scheduled for May 16, 2026. The Cleveland Browns mascot attended the reunion to greet the families and Sailors. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second-largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006758
    VIRIN: 260513-N-FS061-5001
    Filename: DOD_111701763
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Sailors and Family Reunion, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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