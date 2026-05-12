CLEVELAND (May 12, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) play a pickup baseball game on a field at the Baseball Heritage Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, May 12, 2026, during commissioning week. The community event highlighted the connection between the ship, its crew and the city of Cleveland ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006757
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-UP745-1011
|PIN:
|2605121
|Filename:
|DOD_111701761
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future USS Cleveland Sailors Play Baseball at Heritage Museum, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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