CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – Justin M. Bibb, mayor of Cleveland, meets family members of Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) and veterans of USS Cleveland (LPD 7) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 13, 2026. The social media video highlights the connection between the city of Cleveland, Sailor families, veterans of previous namesake ships and the future USS Cleveland ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006748
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-UP745-6001
|PIN:
|2605136
|Filename:
|DOD_111701614
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cleveland Mayor Welcomes USS Cleveland Families and Veterans, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.