Cleveland Mayor Welcomes USS Cleveland Families and Veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006748" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – Justin M. Bibb, mayor of Cleveland, meets family members of Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) and veterans of USS Cleveland (LPD 7) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 13, 2026. The social media video highlights the connection between the city of Cleveland, Sailor families, veterans of previous namesake ships and the future USS Cleveland ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)