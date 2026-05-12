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    Cleveland Mayor Welcomes USS Cleveland Families and Veterans

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – Justin M. Bibb, mayor of Cleveland, meets family members of Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) and veterans of USS Cleveland (LPD 7) in Cleveland, Ohio, May 13, 2026. The social media video highlights the connection between the city of Cleveland, Sailor families, veterans of previous namesake ships and the future USS Cleveland ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006748
    VIRIN: 260513-N-UP745-6001
    PIN: 2605136
    Filename: DOD_111701614
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CLEVELAND, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

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    This work, Cleveland Mayor Welcomes USS Cleveland Families and Veterans, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military families
    USS Cleveland (LPD 7)
    Surface
    Commissioning Ceremnoy
    Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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