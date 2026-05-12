CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – Family members of Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) arrive at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, May 13, 2026, ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. The video includes family members arriving in Cleveland and Justin M. Bibb, mayor of Cleveland, gretting the family members of Sailors assigned to the ship. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006746
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-UP745-2001
|PIN:
|260513
|Filename:
|DOD_111701565
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland Families Arrive for Commissioning Week, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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