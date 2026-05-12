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    USS Cleveland Families Arrive for Commissioning Week

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – Family members of Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) arrive at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, May 13, 2026, ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. The video includes family members arriving in Cleveland and Justin M. Bibb, mayor of Cleveland, gretting the family members of Sailors assigned to the ship. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006746
    VIRIN: 260513-N-UP745-2001
    PIN: 260513
    Filename: DOD_111701565
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CLEVELAND, US

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    This work, USS Cleveland Families Arrive for Commissioning Week, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military families
    Naval Station Mayport
    Surface Warriors
    Surface-to-Surface Missile
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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