Cleveland Meets Cleveland Ahead of USS Cleveland Commissioning

CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Members of the Cleveland Cavaliers entertainment team perform on buckets while wearing USS Cleveland (LCS 31) sunglasses in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The social media video includes lower thirds reading “Cleveland Meets Cleveland” and highlights the ship’s commissioning ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 16. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006724
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-UP745-3003
|PIN:
|2605113
|Filename:
|DOD_111701173
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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