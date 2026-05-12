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    Cleveland Meets Cleveland Ahead of USS Cleveland Commissioning

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Members of the Cleveland Cavaliers entertainment team perform on buckets while wearing USS Cleveland (LCS 31) sunglasses in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The social media video includes lower thirds reading “Cleveland Meets Cleveland” and highlights the ship’s commissioning ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 16. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006724
    VIRIN: 260511-N-UP745-3003
    PIN: 2605113
    Filename: DOD_111701173
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CLEVELAND, US

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    This work, Cleveland Meets Cleveland Ahead of USS Cleveland Commissioning, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    Commissioning Ceremnoy
    Navy
    Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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