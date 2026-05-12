260513-N-FS061-4001
CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – The future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) visits in Cleveland, Ohio, ahead of its commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino) (Photos courtesy of the USS Cleveland Legacy Foundation and the Naval History and Heritage Command)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006723
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-FS061-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701082
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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