USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Arrives in Cleveland, Ohio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006723" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260513-N-FS061-4001

CLEVELAND (May 13, 2026) – The future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) visits in Cleveland, Ohio, ahead of its commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino) (Photos courtesy of the USS Cleveland Legacy Foundation and the Naval History and Heritage Command)