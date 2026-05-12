Cavaliers Recognize Future USS Cleveland Sailors

CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Cleveland Cavaliers entertainment team members wear USS Cleveland (LCS 31) glasses, and Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland are recognized on court during a Cavaliers game in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The recognition took place during commissioning week, ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006717
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-UP745-2003
|PIN:
|2605112
|Filename:
|DOD_111701004
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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