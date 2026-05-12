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    Cavaliers Recognize Future USS Cleveland Sailors

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Cleveland Cavaliers entertainment team members wear USS Cleveland (LCS 31) glasses, and Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland are recognized on court during a Cavaliers game in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The recognition took place during commissioning week, ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006717
    VIRIN: 260511-N-UP745-2003
    PIN: 2605112
    Filename: DOD_111701004
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CLEVELAND, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

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    This work, Cavaliers Recognize Future USS Cleveland Sailors, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Commissioning Ceremony
    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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