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    Carson Connector ride service comes to Fort Carson

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Brea DuBose 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    In the video Army Spc. Jonathan Reyes, 4th Infantry Division, catches a ride in one of the eight 15-seater Carson Connector vans. Later, an operator drives the van around Iron Horse Memorial Park on Fort Carson. Carson Connector is the new free on-demand ride service coming to Fort Carson in June 2026. The service will replace the legacy shuttle service that ran on looped routes around the installation. Soldiers, military families, Department of Army Civilians and contractors will be able to book a ride using the "Ride Fountain Transit" app, similarly to commercial ride-share services. To learn more: https://home.army.mil/carson/allservices/carson-connector

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006713
    VIRIN: 260513-O-PT004-3960
    Filename: DOD_111700958
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Carson Connector ride service comes to Fort Carson, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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