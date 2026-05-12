Carson Connector ride service comes to Fort Carson

In the video Army Spc. Jonathan Reyes, 4th Infantry Division, catches a ride in one of the eight 15-seater Carson Connector vans. Later, an operator drives the van around Iron Horse Memorial Park on Fort Carson. Carson Connector is the new free on-demand ride service coming to Fort Carson in June 2026. The service will replace the legacy shuttle service that ran on looped routes around the installation. Soldiers, military families, Department of Army Civilians and contractors will be able to book a ride using the "Ride Fountain Transit" app, similarly to commercial ride-share services. To learn more: https://home.army.mil/carson/allservices/carson-connector
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006713
|VIRIN:
|260513-O-PT004-3960
|Filename:
|DOD_111700958
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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