Carson Connector ride service comes to Fort Carson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006713" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the video Army Spc. Jonathan Reyes, 4th Infantry Division, catches a ride in one of the eight 15-seater Carson Connector vans. Later, an operator drives the van around Iron Horse Memorial Park on Fort Carson. Carson Connector is the new free on-demand ride service coming to Fort Carson in June 2026. The service will replace the legacy shuttle service that ran on looped routes around the installation. Soldiers, military families, Department of Army Civilians and contractors will be able to book a ride using the "Ride Fountain Transit" app, similarly to commercial ride-share services. To learn more: https://home.army.mil/carson/allservices/carson-connector