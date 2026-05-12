260512-N-FS061-4002 CLEVELAND (May 12, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) played a game of baseball and toured Cleveland’s Historic League Park & Baseball Heritage Museum, May 12, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006708
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-FS061-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_111700866
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Visit Cleveland’s Historic League Park & Baseball Museum, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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