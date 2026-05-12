(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Visit Cleveland’s Historic League Park & Baseball Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260512-N-FS061-4002 CLEVELAND (May 12, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) played a game of baseball and toured Cleveland’s Historic League Park & Baseball Heritage Museum, May 12, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006708
    VIRIN: 260512-N-FS061-4002
    Filename: DOD_111700866
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Visit Cleveland’s Historic League Park & Baseball Museum, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surface Warriors
    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    Baseball
    Cleveland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video