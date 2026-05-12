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    From Dams to Death March

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    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Follow U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District employees Mark Madayag and Erik Sandberg as they take on the Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range.

    The event honors the legacy of American and Filipino soldiers who endured one of World War II’s most difficult chapters. Through training, preparation, and participation in the march, Mark and Erik reflect the dedication and commitment carried by many across the USACE workforce in service to communities and the nation.


    Additional footage courtesy of DVIDS / White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs and Getty Images.

    Narration, music, and sound effects created with ElevenLabs AI tools.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006698
    VIRIN: 260513-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_111700761
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Dams to Death March, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Bataan Death March
    White Sands Missile Range
    WWII history
    ruck march
    USACE

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