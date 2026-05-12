From Dams to Death March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006698" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Follow U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District employees Mark Madayag and Erik Sandberg as they take on the Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range.



The event honors the legacy of American and Filipino soldiers who endured one of World War II’s most difficult chapters. Through training, preparation, and participation in the march, Mark and Erik reflect the dedication and commitment carried by many across the USACE workforce in service to communities and the nation.





Additional footage courtesy of DVIDS / White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs and Getty Images.



Narration, music, and sound effects created with ElevenLabs AI tools.