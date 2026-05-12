Follow U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District employees Mark Madayag and Erik Sandberg as they take on the Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range.
The event honors the legacy of American and Filipino soldiers who endured one of World War II’s most difficult chapters. Through training, preparation, and participation in the march, Mark and Erik reflect the dedication and commitment carried by many across the USACE workforce in service to communities and the nation.
Additional footage courtesy of DVIDS / White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs and Getty Images.
Narration, music, and sound effects created with ElevenLabs AI tools.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006698
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111700761
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Dams to Death March, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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