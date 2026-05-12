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    Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members of 905th Military Working Dog Detachment facilitate a joint training session at Fort Knox, Ky., with Northern Kentucky K-9 units April 30, 2026. Teams from the Lexington Police Department and Scott County and Jessamine County sheriff's departments received training on key proficiencies, including bomb and drug detection, and veterinary skills.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006682
    VIRIN: 260430-A-GF376-1206
    Filename: DOD_111700410
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox military working dog detachment facilitates joint training for local law enforcement, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Police, Military Police, Joint Training

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