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    Around the MHS - May 14, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 11-15, 2026, includes nationally recognized scores for military hospitals, a U.S. Navy audiologist’s efforts to protect hearing, and a U.S. Armed Forces partnership that’s strengthening relationships between the U.S., Africa, and global allies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 12:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006678
    VIRIN: 260513-O-TR188-8954
    Filename: DOD_111700349
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Around the MHS - May 14, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    news, update, around, mhs, story, audiologist, ai, kit-joint, Lejeune

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