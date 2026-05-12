The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 11-15, 2026, includes nationally recognized scores for military hospitals, a U.S. Navy audiologist’s efforts to protect hearing, and a U.S. Armed Forces partnership that’s strengthening relationships between the U.S., Africa, and global allies.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 12:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1006678
|VIRIN:
|260513-O-TR188-8954
|Filename:
|DOD_111700349
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - May 14, 2026, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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