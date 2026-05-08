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    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 36

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Presented by Chaplain (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on leadership. True leaders are doers—people of action who inspire others toward a shared vision. Leadership is influence earned through example, and the ability to move people toward a common goal. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 10:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006540
    VIRIN: 260511-F-PL327-5732
    Filename: DOD_111697107
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 36, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    jtfdc
    D.C. National Guard
    Motivation Monday
    National Guard
    leadership
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