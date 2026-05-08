Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 36

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006540" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Presented by Chaplain (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on leadership. True leaders are doers—people of action who inspire others toward a shared vision. Leadership is influence earned through example, and the ability to move people toward a common goal. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)