Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 36

Presented by Chaplain (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the District of Columbia National Guard, this week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on leadership. True leaders are doers—people of action who inspire others toward a shared vision. Leadership is influence earned through example, and the ability to move people toward a common goal. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 10:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006540
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-PL327-5732
|Filename:
|DOD_111697107
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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