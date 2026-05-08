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    Misawa Air Base Indianapolis 500 snapshot

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron stand at attention and render salute in front of an F-35A Lightning II in support of Indianapolis 500 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The footage is slated for use during National Anthem and “God Bless America” segments, as well as live broadcasts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006514
    VIRIN: 260511-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111696336
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Misawa Air Base Indianapolis 500 snapshot, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Indianapolis 500
    F-35A Lightning II
    13th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Misawa Air Base

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