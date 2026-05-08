U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron stand at attention and render salute in front of an F-35A Lightning II in support of Indianapolis 500 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The footage is slated for use during National Anthem and “God Bless America” segments, as well as live broadcasts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006514
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111696336
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Indianapolis 500 snapshot, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.