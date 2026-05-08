Misawa Air Base Indianapolis 500 snapshot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron stand at attention and render salute in front of an F-35A Lightning II in support of Indianapolis 500 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2026. The footage is slated for use during National Anthem and “God Bless America” segments, as well as live broadcasts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)