Therapy Dogs Visit Future USS Cleveland During Commissioning Week

CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31), Navy reservists, ship’s crew members and volunteers interact with American Red Cross therapy dogs during a community day event aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2026. The social media video highlights crew morale, volunteer support and community engagement during USS Cleveland’s commissioning week. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006504
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-FS061-2002
|PIN:
|260511
|Filename:
|DOD_111696216
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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