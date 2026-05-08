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    Therapy Dogs Visit Future USS Cleveland During Commissioning Week

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31), Navy reservists, ship’s crew members and volunteers interact with American Red Cross therapy dogs during a community day event aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2026. The social media video highlights crew morale, volunteer support and community engagement during USS Cleveland’s commissioning week. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006504
    VIRIN: 260511-N-FS061-2002
    PIN: 260511
    Filename: DOD_111696216
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CLEVELAND, US

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    This work, Therapy Dogs Visit Future USS Cleveland During Commissioning Week, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy
    Red Cross
    Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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