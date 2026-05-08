CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, archbishop for the Military Services, USA, blesses the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The video includes Broglio blessing shipboard spaces during commissioning week, ahead of Cleveland’s commissioning ceremony scheduled for May 16. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006501
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-UP745-2002
|PIN:
|260511
|Filename:
|DOD_111696200
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Archbishop Blesses Future USS Cleveland, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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