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    Archbishop Blesses Future USS Cleveland

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, archbishop for the Military Services, USA, blesses the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The video includes Broglio blessing shipboard spaces during commissioning week, ahead of Cleveland’s commissioning ceremony scheduled for May 16. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006501
    VIRIN: 260511-N-UP745-2002
    PIN: 260511
    Filename: DOD_111696200
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CLEVELAND, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Archbishop Blesses Future USS Cleveland, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Surface
    Archdiocese for Military Services
    Freedom variant
    Surface Warriors
    Navy
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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