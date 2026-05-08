Future USS Cleveland Sailors Test Their Namesake City Knowledge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) and volunteers supporting commissioning week answer questions about the ship, Cleveland history and the ship’s namesake city in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The social media video highlights the connection between USS Cleveland, its crew, volunteers and the Cleveland community ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)