CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) and volunteers supporting commissioning week answer questions about the ship, Cleveland history and the ship’s namesake city in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The social media video highlights the connection between USS Cleveland, its crew, volunteers and the Cleveland community ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 19:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006498
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-GK233-1001
|PIN:
|260511
|Filename:
|DOD_111696141
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future USS Cleveland Sailors Test Their Namesake City Knowledge, by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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