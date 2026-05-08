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    Future USS Cleveland Sailors Test Their Namesake City Knowledge

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Seaman Morgan Altom 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 11, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) and volunteers supporting commissioning week answer questions about the ship, Cleveland history and the ship’s namesake city in Cleveland, Ohio, May 11, 2026. The social media video highlights the connection between USS Cleveland, its crew, volunteers and the Cleveland community ahead of the ship’s commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Morgan Altom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 19:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006498
    VIRIN: 260511-N-GK233-1001
    PIN: 260511
    Filename: DOD_111696141
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CLEVELAND, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

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    This work, Future USS Cleveland Sailors Test Their Namesake City Knowledge, by SN Morgan Altom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Station Mayport
    Commissioning Ceremony
    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    Navy
    freedom 250
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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