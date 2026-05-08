Exterior video of War Fighter Road Barracks, Ft Carson, Colo.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006466
|VIRIN:
|250410-O-UR003-7022
|Filename:
|DOD_111695063
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exterior video of War Fighter Road Barracks, Ft Carson, Colo., by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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