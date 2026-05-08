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    Exterior video of War Fighter Road Barracks, Ft Carson, Colo.

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    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Exterior video of War Fighter Road Barracks, Ft Carson, Colo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006466
    VIRIN: 250410-O-UR003-7022
    Filename: DOD_111695063
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exterior video of War Fighter Road Barracks, Ft Carson, Colo., by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    War Fighter Road Barracks

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