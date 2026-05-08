May 2026 124th in 124

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006459" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Major Micah Stoddard, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with the 190th Fighter Squadron, delivers the May edition of the 124th in 124 at Gowen Field, May 6, 2026. The update highlights the history of the 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Air Support Operations Squadron training, the 124th Fighter Wing Honorary Commanders visiting the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy, change of command ceremonies held by the 124th ASOS and the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the new 124th Fighter Wing Commander announcement. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)