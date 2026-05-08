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    May 2026 124th in 124

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    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Major Micah Stoddard, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with the 190th Fighter Squadron, delivers the May edition of the 124th in 124 at Gowen Field, May 6, 2026. The update highlights the history of the 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Air Support Operations Squadron training, the 124th Fighter Wing Honorary Commanders visiting the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy, change of command ceremonies held by the 124th ASOS and the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the new 124th Fighter Wing Commander announcement. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 13:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006459
    VIRIN: 260506-Z-LB832-1001
    Filename: DOD_111694975
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: IDAHO, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, May 2026 124th in 124, by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    190th Fighter Squadron

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