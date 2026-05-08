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    Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony

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    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony in Cleveland. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006369
    VIRIN: 260510-N-UP745-1003
    PIN: 260510
    Filename: DOD_111693149
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

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    This work, Sailors aboard future LCS 31 participate in a community day ahead of the upcoming commissioning ceremony, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Freedom variant
    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    Cleveland
    Navy 250
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)
    NSMayport

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