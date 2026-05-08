USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Celebrates Mother's Day 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006368" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) celebrates Mother's Day while in Cleveland, May 10, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)