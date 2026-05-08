260510-N-FS061-1002
CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) celebrates Mother's Day while in Cleveland, May 10, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006368
|VIRIN:
|260510-N-FS061-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111693145
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Celebrates Mother's Day 2026, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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