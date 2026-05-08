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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Celebrates Mother's Day 2026

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    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260510-N-FS061-1002
    CLEVELAND (May 10, 2026) – The crew of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) celebrates Mother's Day while in Cleveland, May 10, 2026. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006368
    VIRIN: 260510-N-FS061-1002
    Filename: DOD_111693145
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Celebrates Mother's Day 2026, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    commissioning ceremony
    Mother's Day
    Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ship

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