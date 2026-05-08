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    Future USS Cleveland Arrives in Cleveland Ahead of Commissioning

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Lt.j.g. Rachael Jones 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 9, 2026) – The future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2026, ahead of its commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. j.g. Rachael Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006319
    VIRIN: 260509-N-FS061-6001
    PIN: 260509
    Filename: DOD_111692516
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CLEVELAND, US

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    This work, Future USS Cleveland Arrives in Cleveland Ahead of Commissioning, by LTJG Rachael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    Navy

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