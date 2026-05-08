CLEVELAND (May 9, 2026) – The future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2026, ahead of its commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. j.g. Rachael Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006319
|VIRIN:
|260509-N-FS061-6001
|PIN:
|260509
|Filename:
|DOD_111692516
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future USS Cleveland Arrives in Cleveland Ahead of Commissioning, by LTJG Rachael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.