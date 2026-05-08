AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days Wrap-Up Video

AFCEA Belvoir Industry days brought together government and industry in a meaningful exchange, setting the conditions to support and equip our Warfighters with quality technology capabilities that they need.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006309
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-CQ017-3419
|Filename:
|DOD_111692368
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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