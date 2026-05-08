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    AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days Wrap-Up Video

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    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Tara Clements 

    U.S. Army Capability Program Executive Enterprise Software and Services (CPE ES2)

    AFCEA Belvoir Industry days brought together government and industry in a meaningful exchange, setting the conditions to support and equip our Warfighters with quality technology capabilities that they need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 11:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006309
    VIRIN: 260508-A-CQ017-3419
    Filename: DOD_111692368
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

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    This work, AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days Wrap-Up Video, by Tara Clements, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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