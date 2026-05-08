USMEPCOM 2026 Leadership Conference

USMEPCOM, Sector, Battalion and MEPS commanders and senior enlisted advisors along with HQ directors, gathered in Delavan, Wisconsin, May 3-8 for the 2026 USMEPCOM Leadership Conference to align, share insights and strengthen the connections that drive the mission forward. (Video by Israel Molina)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 21:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006282
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-HB368-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691964
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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