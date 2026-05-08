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    USMEPCOM 2026 Leadership Conference

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    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Israel Molina 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    USMEPCOM, Sector, Battalion and MEPS commanders and senior enlisted advisors along with HQ directors, gathered in Delavan, Wisconsin, May 3-8 for the 2026 USMEPCOM Leadership Conference to align, share insights and strengthen the connections that drive the mission forward. (Video by Israel Molina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 21:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006282
    VIRIN: 260508-D-HB368-1001
    Filename: DOD_111691964
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, USMEPCOM 2026 Leadership Conference, by Israel Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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