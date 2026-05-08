Matthew Stevens never too late to serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006213" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Matthew Stevens, a cyber specialist, husband and father talks about joining the Arkansas National Guard at 40 years old. “Just because you’re not 22 anymore doesn't mean the ship has sailed on you." Stevens said during an interview. Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, Feb 25, 2026.



(U.S. Army National Guard Video by: Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)