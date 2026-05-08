This drill weekend, we visited the munitions squadron and talked to SrA Elise Loescher about what our MUNS troops do. After that, we walked around base and saw what some of the other shops are up to. Check it out in this month’s episode of On Drill!
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 11:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1006199
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-CB896-3443
|Filename:
|DOD_111690429
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On Drill: May 2026, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, SMSgt Michael Davis and A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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