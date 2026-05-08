On Drill: May 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This drill weekend, we visited the munitions squadron and talked to SrA Elise Loescher about what our MUNS troops do. After that, we walked around base and saw what some of the other shops are up to. Check it out in this month’s episode of On Drill!