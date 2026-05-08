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    On Drill: May 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell, Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance

    158th Fighter Wing

    This drill weekend, we visited the munitions squadron and talked to SrA Elise Loescher about what our MUNS troops do. After that, we walked around base and saw what some of the other shops are up to. Check it out in this month’s episode of On Drill!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 11:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006199
    VIRIN: 260503-F-CB896-3443
    Filename: DOD_111690429
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, On Drill: May 2026, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, SMSgt Michael Davis and A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air National Guard, Bomb, Munitions, Drill Weekend, F-35A Lightning II

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