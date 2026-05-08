Bobbie McClean never too late to serve (short version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006194" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Specialist Bobbie McClean, a Teacher at Armorel High School and mother of two talks about joining the Arkansas National Guard at 43 years old. "It's never too late to chase dreams." she said during an interview in her class room. Blytheville, Arkansas, Feb 26, 2026.



(U.S. Army National Guard Video by: Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)