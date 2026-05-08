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    Bobbie McClean never too late to serve (short version)

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    BLYTHEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Specialist Bobbie McClean, a Teacher at Armorel High School and mother of two talks about joining the Arkansas National Guard at 43 years old. "It's never too late to chase dreams." she said during an interview in her class room. Blytheville, Arkansas, Feb 26, 2026.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by: Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006194
    VIRIN: 260226-Z-PG977-1002
    Filename: DOD_111690293
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BLYTHEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US

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    This work, Bobbie McClean never too late to serve (short version), by SSG Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Engineer Battalion
    Arkansas National Gaurd
    Arkansas
    never too late to serve

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