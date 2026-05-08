Bobbie McClean never too late to serve (short version)

Specialist Bobbie McClean, a Teacher at Armorel High School and mother of two talks about joining the Arkansas National Guard at 43 years old. "It's never too late to chase dreams." she said during an interview in her class room. Blytheville, Arkansas, Feb 26, 2026.
(U.S. Army National Guard Video by: Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1006194
|VIRIN:
|260226-Z-PG977-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111690293
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BLYTHEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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