April 14, 2026. NAS Patuxent River, MD. HX-21 MH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter testing of aircraft recover sling for downed aircraft utilizing KING 02 airframe that was decommissioned after completing loads testing.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006189
|VIRIN:
|260414-D-UZ648-4560
|PIN:
|EHUZ648
|Filename:
|DOD_111690236
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NAS Patuxent River MD HX-21 MH-53K Heavy lift testing, by Erik Hildebrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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