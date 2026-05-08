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    NAS Patuxent River MD HX-21 MH-53K Heavy lift testing

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    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Erik Hildebrandt 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    April 14, 2026. NAS Patuxent River, MD. HX-21 MH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter testing of aircraft recover sling for downed aircraft utilizing KING 02 airframe that was decommissioned after completing loads testing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006189
    VIRIN: 260414-D-UZ648-4560
    PIN: EHUZ648
    Filename: DOD_111690236
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, NAS Patuxent River MD HX-21 MH-53K Heavy lift testing, by Erik Hildebrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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