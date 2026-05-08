U.S. forces disabled M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, May 8, prior to both vessels entering an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the ongoing U.S. blockade. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006186
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-D0477-2051
|Filename:
|DOD_111690193
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|18
|High-Res. Downloads:
|18
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U.S. Disables 2 More Vessels Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman
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