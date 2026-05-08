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    U.S. Disables 2 More Vessels Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.08.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces disabled M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, May 8, prior to both vessels entering an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the ongoing U.S. blockade. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006186
    VIRIN: 260508-D-D0477-2051
    Filename: DOD_111690193
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 18
    High-Res. Downloads: 18

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    U.S. Disables 2 More Vessels Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman

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    CENTCOM

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