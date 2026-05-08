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    U.S. Disables 2 More Vessels Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Disables 2 More Vessels Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces disabled M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, May 8, prior to both vessels entering an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the ongoing U.S. blockade.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) enforced blockade measures against two Iranian-flagged unladen oil tankers attempting to pull into an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) disabled both tankers after firing precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran.

    U.S. forces also disabled Iranian-flagged M/T Hasna, May 6, as it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) disabled the unladen oil tanker's rudder by firing several rounds from a 20mm cannon gun.

    All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran.

    "U.S. forces in the Middle East remain committed to full enforcement of the blockade of vessels entering or leaving Iran," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. "Our highly trained men and women in uniform are doing incredible work."

    Multiple commercial vessels have been disabled and more than 50 have been redirected by CENTCOM forces to ensure compliance.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:14
    Story ID: 564770
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 73
    Downloads: 1

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    U.S. Disables 2 More Vessels Violating Blockade in Gulf of Oman

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