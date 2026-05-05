MCAS Iwakuni Corporal's Course (B-Roll)

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 conducted a culminating event for Corporal’s Course 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 30, 2026. Corporal’s Course is professional military education that instills the whole Marine concept into Marine non-commissioned officers to create better leaders and prepare Marines to perform at the highest level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006140
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-YS621-3189
|PIN:
|260430
|Filename:
|DOD_111689564
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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