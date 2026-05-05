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    MCAS Iwakuni Corporal's Course (Social)

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 conducted a culminating event for Corporal’s Course 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 30, 2026. Corporal’s Course is professional military education that instills the whole Marine concept into Marine non-commissioned officers to create better leaders and prepare Marines to perform at the highest level. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 03:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006139
    VIRIN: 260430-M-YS621-1705
    PIN: 260430
    Filename: DOD_111689563
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Corporal's Course (Social), by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PME
    VMFA-121
    4-26
    NCO
    Corporal's Course
    MCAS Iwakuni

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