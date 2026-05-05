For the Full: MCAS Iwakuni Corporal's Course 4-26

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 conducted a culminating event for Corporal’s Course 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 30, 2026. Corporal’s Course is professional military education that instills the whole Marine concept into Marine non-commissioned officers to create better leaders and prepare Marines to perform at the highest level. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 03:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006138
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-YS621-7641
|PIN:
|260430
|Filename:
|DOD_111689562
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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