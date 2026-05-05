For the Full: MCAS Iwakuni Corporal's Course 4-26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006138" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 conducted a culminating event for Corporal’s Course 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 30, 2026. Corporal’s Course is professional military education that instills the whole Marine concept into Marine non-commissioned officers to create better leaders and prepare Marines to perform at the highest level. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Madison Sharpe)