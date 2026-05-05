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    PACUP: JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.02.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni co-hosted the 47th Annual Friendship Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3rd, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the US. And Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 01:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1006126
    VIRIN: 260503-M-YS621-8387
    PIN: 260503
    Filename: DOD_111689313
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, PACUP: JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day, Japan 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFN Iwakuni
    Japan
    Airshow
    MCAS Iwakuni
    FD26
    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026

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