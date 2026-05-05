Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni co-hosted the 47th Annual Friendship Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3rd, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the US. And Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe.)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 01:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006126
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-YS621-8387
|PIN:
|260503
|Filename:
|DOD_111689313
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACUP: JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day, Japan 2026, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.