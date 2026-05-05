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    Pediatric Crash Cart Training Video

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    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Joseph Belton, Thomas Ferguson, Steven Fixel, Bryan Gordon, James Lloyd, Tristan Miller, Theodore Pough, Thomas Webster and Sherry White

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    The Pediatric Crash Cart is life-saving cart designed to provide quick, organized access to pediatric emergency equipment and supplies. This video walks you through where to find these critical supplies within the cart and gives you a demonstration on the use of the cart in accordance with the Broselow Tape.

    Produced for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) Department of Pediatrics. Approved for DoW and Public Release.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005999
    VIRIN: 260430-N-N1526-1001
    PIN: 250011
    Filename: DOD_111688080
    Length: 00:09:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Military Medicine
    MTF
    WRNMMC
    Pediactrics
    PICU
    Broselow

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