Pediatric Crash Cart Training Video

The Pediatric Crash Cart is life-saving cart designed to provide quick, organized access to pediatric emergency equipment and supplies. This video walks you through where to find these critical supplies within the cart and gives you a demonstration on the use of the cart in accordance with the Broselow Tape.
Produced for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) Department of Pediatrics. Approved for DoW and Public Release.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005999
|VIRIN:
|260430-N-N1526-1001
|PIN:
|250011
|Filename:
|DOD_111688080
|Length:
|00:09:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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