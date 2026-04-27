U.S. Navy officers and corpsmen assigned to 11th Dental Detachment, with support from service members assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, and Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, participate in Shika-X on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 16, 2026. Shika-X trains U.S. Navy corpsmen to conduct initial life-saving interventions during conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 02:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1005906
|VIRIN:
|260416-M-MJ417-2002
|PIN:
|260416
|Filename:
|DOD_111686086
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shika-X Exercise, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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