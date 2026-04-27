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    Shika-X Exercise, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy officers and corpsmen assigned to 11th Dental Detachment, with support from service members assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, and Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, participate in Shika-X on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 16, 2026. Shika-X trains U.S. Navy corpsmen to conduct initial life-saving interventions during conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 02:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005904
    VIRIN: 260416-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 260416
    Filename: DOD_111686081
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Shika-X Exercise, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Dentist
    mass casualty simulation
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Shika-X
    11th Dental Detachment

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